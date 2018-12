Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, attends the launching of the Advancing Cities Challenge, in Pantin, a suburb of Paris, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, (JPM.N) on Tuesday said he favors using the bank’s excess capital to reinvest in its business instead of buying back stock.

“Stock buyback, in my opinion, is a very good thing to do when your stock is cheap,” he said at an investor conference.

Dimon also said fourth-quarter trading revenue so far is “roughly equivalent” to last year.