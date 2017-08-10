FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan Chase names new HR chief, member of operating committee
#Big Story 10
August 10, 2017 / 10:08 PM / in 2 days

JPMorgan Chase names new HR chief, member of operating committee

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Robin Leopold to be head of human resources, replacing John Donnelly who is going to become a vice chairman and senior adviser to Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, the company said on Thursday.

Leopold, 53, currently heads human resources for JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank. She joined the bank in 2010 after having spent more than 20 years in human resources at Citigroup. Leopold will become the fourth woman on JPMorgan's operating committee when she officially takes over Donnelly's position in February.

Donnelly, 61, has worked with Dimon for 30 years. He will continue to work on matters including executive succession, recruitment and coaching.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

