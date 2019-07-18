Former JPMorgan senior banker pleads not guilty to bribery charges

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) former Asia investment banking vice-chair Catherine Leung pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery in a Hong Kong court on Thursday.

Leung is alleged to have offered employment to the son of the chairman of a logistics company as a reward for the chairman favoring JPMorgan when choosing banks to work on the company’s IPO, Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in May.