Factbox: JPMorgan names new global leaders at investment bank - sources

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) has shifted some of its top dealmakers to a newly-created executive committee of global chairs of investment banking to deepen ties with major clients and mentor the next generation of star bankers, two sources told Reuters.

The Wall Street bank has also appointed two new global co-heads of investment banking and has picked several new leaders across regions and products in one of its biggest-ever leadership shake-ups, the sources said.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF GLOBAL CHAIRS OF INVESTMENT BANKING:

CARLOS HERNANDEZ, global head of banking to become executive chair of global investment banking and lead the executive committee of global chairs

MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:

BEN BERINSTEIN, vice chair of investment banking

ANDY COHEN, executive chairman of wealth management

HERNAN CRISTERNA, global co-head of M&A

MARK FELDMAN, vice chair of investment banking (FIG)

STEVEN FRANK, global chair of investment banking (Healthcare)

JOHN GAMMAGE, vice chair of investment banking (Sponsors)

JAMIE GRANT, global chair of investment banking (Consumer, Retail)

HARRY HAMPSON, vice chair of investment banking (Coverage, Sponsors)

LAWRENCE HENRY, vice chair of investment banking (Real Estate)

ROBBIE HUFFINES, global chair of investment banking (Healthcare)

LARRY LANDRY, global chair of investment banking (DCM)

LIZ MYERS, global head of ECM

JENNIFER NASON, global chair of investment banking (TMT)

ISABELLE SELLIER, global chair of investment banking (Coverage, FIG)

ERIC STEIN, head of North America investment banking

CHRIS VENTRESCA, global co-head of M&A

KEVIN WILLSEY, global chair of investment banking (ECM, Coverage)

NOAH WINTROUB, vice chair of investment banking (TMT)

GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING HEADS (two appointments):

VISWAS RAGHAVAN, chief executive officer and head of banking for EMEA to become global co-head of investment banking and retain CEO role for EMEA

JAMES CASEY, global head of debt capital markets to become global co-head of investment banking

REGIONAL AND COVERAGE HEADS (three appointments):

DOROTHEE BLESSING and CONOR HILLERY to become co-heads of EMEA investment banking

FERNANDO RIVAS to become head of North America investment banking

PRODUCT HEADS (five appointments):

ANU AIYENGAR and DIRK ALBERSMEIER to become global co-heads of M&A

ACHINTYA MANGLA and MIKE MILLMAN to become global co-heads of ECM

KEVIN FOLEY to become global head of DCM