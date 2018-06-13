FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:46 PM / in 16 minutes

Mexico judge cancels arrest warrant for JPMorgan executive, bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A judge in Mexico canceled an arrest warrant for the country head of U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and another employee, the bank said on Wednesday, just days after it was issued.

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, U.S., September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The fourth district judge of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero had signed the warrant, for alleged fraud related to a 2007 loan to a Mexican real estate developer.

The developer, Elias Sacal, also filed a $1.2 billion lawsuit against the bank in New York, accusing it of fraudulently inducing the developer to transfer properties based on a false promise it would sell them.

    Without giving further details, JPMorgan said in a statement on Wednesday that the cancellation was signed and that no further actions were being pursued by prosecutors. It said earlier in the week that the allegations of wrongdoing had no merit.

    The judge’s office did not answer calls for comment.

    Reporting by Christine Murray, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

