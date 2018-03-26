JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials: sources

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed James Roddy global co-head of diversified industries and head of its North America diversified industries group within its investment banking division, according to people familiar with the matter.

Roddy’s appointment comes after his predecessor David Walker was named by JPMorgan as vice chairman of investment banking. Roddy’s new role was announced internally earlier this month, the sources said.

Roddy was previously head of JPMorgan’s regional investment banking and M&A coverage. M&A bankers reporting to him in his previous role are now reporting to Anu Aiyengar, JPMorgan’s head of North American M&A, according to the sources.

Roddy will report to JPMorgan’s head of investment banking Eric Stein, the sources said.

JPMorgan offered no comment.

The changes in JPMorgan’s industrials team come after the bank lost one of its top industrial bankers last month, investment banking vice chairman Chris Gallea, to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(This version of the story corrects reference to bankers reporting to Aiyengar in paragraph 3)