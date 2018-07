LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan has promoted mergers and acquisitions (M&A) banker Carsten Woehrn to take the newly-created role of head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Infrastructure M&A, according to an internal memo.

Woehrn will continue to report jointly to David Lomer and Dirk Albersmeier, JPMorgan’s co-heads of EMEA M&A, said the memo, which was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the bank.