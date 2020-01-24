JPMorgan hires senior tech executive from Goldman Sachs: memo

FILE PHOTO: People pass the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has hired senior banking technology executive Gavin Leo-Rhynie as head of engineering and architecture for the corporate and investment bank (CIB), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Leo-Rhynie, who will be based in New York, will join the bank on Monday after more than two decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) where he held several senior technology roles, the memo said. Most recently he was head of data architecture.

At JPMorgan, Leo-Rhynie will serve as a member of the CIB technology leadership team and will focus on driving initiatives to modernize critical applications and infrastructure, according to the memo. He will also oversee the development of its digital platform, the memo said.

Leo-Rhynie will report to Mike Grimaldi, who penned the memo and is the chief information officer for the CIB within the digital and platform services group. He will also collaborate with other firm-wide technology groups, the person said.

JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, has vast technology operations, employing around 36,000 people globally in the CIB digital and platform services group.

During his time at Goldman Sachs, Leo-Rhynie served as head of Asia Pacific technology and held senior technology roles in foreign exchange trading and sales, interest rate products and prime services.