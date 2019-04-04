JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of U.S. economy

FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Thursday bad mortgage rules were hindering the growth of the U.S. economy and called for swift reforms.

In his annual letter to the shareholders, Dimon said the involvement of many regulators coupled with increased political intervention was making it difficult to achieve much-needed reforms in mortgage lending.

"This has become a critical issue and one reason why banks have been moving away from significant parts of the mortgage business," Dimon wrote.

“The country desperately needs mortgage reform — it would add to America’s economic growth.”

Dimon said JPMorgan was intensely reviewing its role in originating, servicing and holding mortgages, given the current lack of reforms.

“The odds are increasing that we will need to materially change our mortgage strategy going forward,” he said.

The bank also said it expects its first-quarter net interest income will likely be flat compared with the prior quarter and adjusted expense to be up by “mid-single” digit percentage compared with the year-ago quarter.

The bank will report its first-quarter results on April 12.