JPMorgan first quarter results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the largest U.S. bank, accidentally released its first-quarter results announcement without any financial numbers on Monday via press release distribution site Business Wire.

“This was an error and we are reporting on April 14th,” JPMorgan spokesman Andrew Gray said.

The release titled “JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter 2020 financial results” did not mention any reported metrics and was later taken down by Business Wire.

JPMorgan was one of the companies that moved from reporting its full set of results on Business Wire to its website in 2016 to avoid being hacked.