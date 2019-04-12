JPMorgan profit tops estimates on higher interest income

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as higher interest income and gains in the bank’s advisory and debt underwriting business offset weakness in trading.

Trading desks at U.S. banks had a relatively quiet first-quarter, compared with a year-earlier, when worries over inflation and heightened trade tensions between the United States and China led to a spike in volatility.

“Even amid some global geopolitical uncertainty, the U.S. economy continues to grow, employment and wages are going up, inflation is moderate, financial markets are healthy and consumer and business confidence remains strong,” Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

Total investment banking revenue rose 10 percent, boosted by debt underwriting and advisory fees. Weak bond trading dragged overall adjusted trading revenue down 10 percent and hurt total revenue from the bank’s corporate and investment banking business.

Shares of the bank were up 2.3 percent in early trading.

Overall revenue rose 4.7 percent to $29.85 billion.

Analysts had expected revenue of $28.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JPMorgan’s results kickoff earnings for the big banks and is closely watched by investors for cues on the health of the U.S. economy and the financial system.

The largest U.S. bank by assets said net income rose to $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 8 percent to $14.60 billion, boosted by rate increases since the first quarter of last year.

Analysts had estimated earnings of $2.35 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Wells Fargo, the No.4 U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report quarterly results later in the day.