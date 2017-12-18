FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Deals
December 18, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in a day

India's JSW to buy 49 percent stake in Brahmani River Pellets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A unit of India’s JSW Group said it will buy a 49 percent stake in iron ore pellets manufacturer Brahmani River Pellets Ltd for an undisclosed amount, after Tata Steel Ltd, which was a front-runner to acquire the company, dropped out.

The deal will give the Sajjan Jindal-controled steel giant access to a 4 million ton per annum (mtpa) pellet plant and a 4.7 mtpa iron ore beneficiation plant in the eastern state of Odisha, and a 230 kilometers long pipeline connecting both, where the group has been trying to get a foothold for a long time.

JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd said after market hours on Friday that it will buy the stake from Aryan Mining and Trading Corp Pvt Ltd. bit.ly/2zkH8Vr

Tata Steel terminated an agreement with Aryan Mining in October to acquire the eastern India-based Brahmani in the absence of regulatory approvals.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.