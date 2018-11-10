U.S. judge denies insurer’s request to intervene in testosterone settlement

A federal judge has denied a bid by Endo International’s primary insurer to intervene in the company’s settlement of testosterone replacement claims, blasting the insurer for failing to file a timely complaint and misrepresenting its claims.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago, who oversees the multidistrict litigation against Endo and other drugmakers, in an order on Thursday said Gemini Insurance Co knew for at least eight months about the “exact risks it now seeks to avert by intervening.”

