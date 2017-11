Julius Baer CEO Collardi quits to take post at Pictet‍​

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer (BAER.S) said on Monday that Chief Executive Boris Collardi was resigning with immediate effect to take a post at Pictet Group in Geneva.

The sign for Swiss bank Julius Baer is seen at a branch office in Luzern, Switzerland, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Zurich-based Baer appointed current Chief Risk Officer Bernhard Hodler as CEO, adding it would engage in an evaluation process to address the long-term leadership of the group.

Collardi will be jointly responsible for Pictet’s global wealth management business when he takes up his new role in mid-2018, Pictet said in a separate statement.