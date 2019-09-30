Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer appoints market heads

(Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Monday Patrick Prinz and Ettore Bonsignore will be joining the Swiss wealth management group as market heads, effective Oct. 1.

Prinz will serve as the market head for Germany and Austria, while Ettore Bonsignore will work as the head of Italy.

Prinz was most recently the head of private wealth management for Germany in Banque Pictet & Cie SA and Bonsignore joins from PKB Privatbank Lugano, where he was the head of the private banking division.