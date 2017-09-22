FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer hires UBS's Bartholet as chief risk officer
September 22, 2017 / 5:37 AM / in a month

Julius Baer hires UBS's Bartholet as chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday it has appointed Oliver Bartholet as chief risk officer, replacing Bernhard Hodler who will serve as deputy to Chief Executive Boris Collardi.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is pictured on the company's branch in Lausanne, Switzerland, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Bartholet, currently head of legal group regulatory and governance at UBS, will take the new role effective April 1, 2018, the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

The appointment marks Julius Baer’s third executive board change this year after it announced replacements for Latin America head Gustavo Raitzin and Jan Bielinski as chief communications officer.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill

