Julius Baer and Nomura team up in Japan

ZURICH (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura (8604.T) has bought a minority stake in Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s (BAER.S) Japanese outfit, joining up Baer’s wealth management services with the Japanese broker’s high-net-worth franchise in the country.

A Nomura logo is pictured at their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“The strategic partnership with Japan’s premier securities firm represents a major milestone in our business strategy for Japan,” Baer Chief Executive Bernhard Hodler said in a statement on Thursday.

Nomura - Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment banking group - will acquire a 40 percent shareholding in the Swiss group’s Japanese subsidiary. Following completion, the unit will be renamed Julius Baer Nomura Wealth Management Ltd. It gave no financial terms.