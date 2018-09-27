FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 27, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Julius Baer and Nomura team up in Japan

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura (8604.T) has bought a minority stake in Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s (BAER.S) Japanese outfit, joining up Baer’s wealth management services with the Japanese broker’s high-net-worth franchise in the country.

A Nomura logo is pictured at their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“The strategic partnership with Japan’s premier securities firm represents a major milestone in our business strategy for Japan,” Baer Chief Executive Bernhard Hodler said in a statement on Thursday.

Nomura - Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment banking group - will acquire a 40 percent shareholding in the Swiss group’s Japanese subsidiary. Following completion, the unit will be renamed Julius Baer Nomura Wealth Management Ltd. It gave no financial terms.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.