EU has been patient over Brexit but patience runs out: Juncker

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate on the outcome of the latest European Summit on Brexit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Union has had a lot of patience with Britain over Brexit but patience runs out, the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview on Italian state TV RAI on Sunday.

Juncker, whose words were translated into Italian, said he would like Great Britain to be able to reach an agreement in the coming hours and days that could be followed.

“So far we know what the British parliament says no to, but we don’t know what it might say yes to,” he said.

Asked if a second referendum might be possible, Juncker said that was an issue exclusively for the British people.