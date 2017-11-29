FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
November 29, 2017 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nokia in talks to buy Juniper Networks: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Finnish network equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) is in talks to buy Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N), CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO - A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The offer would value the U.S. network gear maker at around $16 billion, CNBC said, citing one of the sources. Juniper had a market capitalization of around $11.26 billion as of Wednesday's close. (cnb.cx/2zDatrT)

The Sunnyvale, California-based company’s shares soared 18 percent to $35 in extended trading.

Nokia has been building its telecom equipment business after it sold its mobile phone unit to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

It bought Alcatel-Lucent for about $17 billion last year that gave it a larger fixed-line network business and made it less dependent on mobile broadband.

Juniper and Nokia were not immediately available for comments.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

