FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 3, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Catalent to buy Juniper Pharmaceuticals for $11.50 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drug contract manufacturer Catalent Inc (CTLT.N) said on Tuesday it will buy Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (JNP.O) for $11.50 per share in cash.

The offer price represents a premium of about 32 percent to Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ closing price of $8.70 on Monday and values the company at about $127.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Catalent has a market value of about $5.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals shares are up more than 22 percent since January, when the company said it was exploring strategic alternatives.

The deal includes Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ U.K. business, Juniper Pharma Services, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, Catalent said in a statement.

Catalent said it would continue to support Juniper’s Crinone franchise, a progesterone gel which is its single largest revenue source and marketed by Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) outside of the United States.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals separately said its board had unanimously approved the deal which represents a total equity value of about $139.6 million on a fully-diluted basis.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.