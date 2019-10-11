Jupiter sees 1.3 billion pounds in third-quarter net outflows as manager Darwall leaves

LONDON (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) saw net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) in the third quarter, mainly from its European growth strategy, it said on Friday, as star fund manager Alexander Darwall prepares to leave the company.

Darwall, who runs Jupiter’s European team and joined the firm in 1995, will leave in mid-November, Jupiter said in a trading statement. He is planning to set up his own firm, Devon Equity.

The transfer of management responsibilities to Darwall’s successors in the Jupiter European Fund and Jupiter European Growth SICAV took place on Oct 1, it added.

Jupiter's shares have fallen 26% since the company said in July that Darwall was planning to launch a rival firm, compared with a 2% drop in the FTSE mid-cap index .FTMC.

Jupiter’s assets under management were 45.1 billion pounds at Sept. 30, a drop of 800 million pounds on the quarter, with positive market performance making up for some of the outflows.

The European Growth strategy, focused mainly on Britain and continental Europe, saw outflows of 1.1 billion pounds.