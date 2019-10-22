Takeaway.com says its bid for Just Eat is superior to Prosus offer

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch meal delivery firm Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) on Tuesday said it thinks its bid for British peer Just Eat (JE.L) is superior to the counteroffer internet conglomerate Prosus (PRX.AS) announced earlier on the day.

“We think our bid is better as it gives shareholders of Just Eat the opportunity to benefit from the advantages of our merger,” Takeaway spokesman Joris Wilton told Reuters.

“We also offer shareholders more certainty.”