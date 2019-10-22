Delivery wars: Prosus's $6 billion offer for Just Eat sets up food fight with Takeaway

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus PRX.AS made an unsolicited $6.3 billion cash bid to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat Plc (JE.L) on Tuesday, using its superior financial firepower to try to scupper an all-share offer from Dutch rival Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS).

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen next to Uber Eats and Deliveroo advertisements on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

The offer is the first significant move by chief executive Bob van Dijk since Prosus went public last month, creating a European tech firm with a market cap of $120 billion, largely due to its 31% stake in Chinese internet and gaming giant Tencent.

Van Dijk said the all-cash offer was worth 4.9 billion pounds ($6.34 billion), a 20% premium to Takeaway’s offer of 594 pence based on its closing share price as of Monday, but at 710p still below the 731p original value of the Takeaway bid.

Takeaway shares have fallen 15% since its agreed offer was announced in July.

The Prosus CEO said he had been unable to reach an agreement during talks with Just Eat’s board, so was making the announcement to give its shareholders the opportunity to consider a higher bid.

“We don’t believe we’re going hostile,” Van Dijk said. “We haven’t been able to agree on a proposal, but we believe that shareholders will find this offer attractive.”

He said that the companies have some overlap in Brazil, and Prosus has the greater financial resources needed to invest and grow Just Eat’s business.

Just Eat said the Prosus bid “significantly undervalues” the company and had been unanimously rejected by the board. It said it stood by the deal it agreed with Takeaway, saying that was based on “compelling strategic rationale”.

In a statement, the British company said it had engaged with Prosus and rejected several lower offers from the firm before it announced its unsolicited bid.

Analysts said a bidding war for Just Eat between the two Dutch-based suitors now looms.

That was “always a strong possibility, given the increasingly low-ball offer from Takeaway.com”, Neil Wilson of Markets.com said. “A bidding war is now on. You may need more like 750p to sort this out.”

Takeaway shares rebounded 4.4% to 74.05 euros on Tuesday, while Just Eat shares soared 24.3% to 733 pence, above Prosus’s offer price.

“The Prosus offer is in many ways very cheeky and even more low-ball – it’s still under the 731p initial offer from Takeaway.com, and... could force Takeaway.com into raising its offer as it looks in a weakened position due to the stock’s decline,” Wilson said.

Several top ten Just Eat shareholders, including Aberdeen Standard Investments and Eminence Capital, have said they oppose Takeway’s offer.

On Tuesday Cat Rock, which has significant holdings in both Just Eat and Takeaway.com, also rejected the Prosus offer as less attractive than that of Takeaway.

Prosus, the huge technology portfolio company which was spun off from South Africa’s Naspers (NPNJn.J) last month, traded just 0.4% higher on the news.

The firm already owns stakes in various food delivery services globally, including Delivery Hero (DHER.DE), Latin America’s iFood and India’s Swiggy.

Takeaway.com and Just Eat have little overlap in their global footprints, and a combined group would have leadership positions in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

Just Eat’s earnings momentum has slowed as it has boosted investment in an increasingly competitive market, causing shareholders including Cat Rock to push for the company to combine with a rival.

The firm said on Monday third-quarter revenues grew 25% to 248 million pounds and forecast 2019 adjusted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 195 million pounds, excluding an underlying loss in Latin America.