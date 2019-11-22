Prosus CEO remains confident in bid for Just Eat

FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Technology company Prosus (PRX.AS) remains confident about its bid for British meal delivery business Just Eat (JE.L), Chief Executive Bob van Dijk said on Friday, despite an increase in the value of rival Takeaway.com’s all-share bid.

“The multiples of Takeaway are high, which we think basically reflects a very significant amount of downside risk, and if anything that downside risk has increased”, Van Dijk told reporters.

“Our offer is a full offer that we feel confident about. The multiples of Takeaway now only strengthen our story.”