Prosus, Takeaway raise offers in final shots in Just Eat bidding war

LONDON/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The two companies vying to buy British online food delivery company Just Eat made increased final bids on Thursday, with Prosus NV offering 800 pence, or 5.5 billion pounds ($7.16 billion) in cash, and Takeaway.com raising its all-share offer.

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The Takeaway bid valued Just Eat shares at 916 pence each based on its closing price on Wednesday. But the prospect of a higher offer sent Takeaway shares falling more than 9 percent to 80.70 euros in Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon, narrowing the gap between the two bids to just over 40 pence.

Takeaway and internet giant Prosus, which is also listed in Amsterdam, have been battling since October to buy Just Eat, with Takeaway’s offer backed until now by Just Eat’s board.

Just Eat could not immediately comment on Thursday after the two new bids were announced within a matter of minutes of each other in a late afternoon flurry.

Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk said his company’s final offer, which was increased from previous offers of 710 and 740 pence “delivers outstanding and certain value to Just Eat shareholders” and he urged them to accept it.

Shortly afterwards Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen responded with a new all-share bid that would leave Takeaway shareholders with a 42.5% stake in the combined company, down from 48%.

Just Eat shares were trading up 1.5 percent at 809 pence after first falling then surging on the successive announcements.

“This offer is a full offer, and on top of that we believe it provides Just Eat shareholders with tremendous upside,” Groen said in a statement.

“The all-share combination establishes the largest global platform in online food delivery outside China and allows shareholders of both Just Eat and Takeaway.com to benefit from significant long-term value creation.”

Groen personally owns a 25% stake in Takeaway. In conjunction with its new bid, the company said it would see full year revenue growth of 77%, driven by growth in Germany.

Takeaway said it would look at selling Just Eat’s 33 percent stake in Brazil’s iFood if its offer succeeds, returning half of the proceeds to shareholders. Prosus already owns the rest of iFood, Brazil’s biggest online food delivery platform.

Both suitors said their bids Thursday were final offers and would not be raised, eliminating the prospect of an auction that would have taken place between Christmas and New Year.

Both offers now have thresholds of 50% and shareholders have until Jan. 10 to choose.