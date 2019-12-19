Prosus, Takeaway raise offers in final shots in Just Eat bidding war

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The two companies vying to buy British online food delivery company Just Eat made increased final bids on Thursday, with Prosus NV offering 800 pence, or 5.5 billion pounds ($7.16 billion) in cash, and Takeaway.com raising its share offer to an initial valuation of 916 pence per share.

Internet giant Prosus and Takeaway have been battling since October to buy Just Eat, with Takeaway’s offer backed until now by Just Eat’s board.

Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk said the final offer, which was increased from previous offers of 710 and 740 pence “delivers outstanding and certain value to Just Eat shareholders” and he urged them to accept it.

Minutes later Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen responded with a new all-share bid that would leave Takeaway shareholders with a 42.5% stake in the combined company, down from 48%.

That prospect sent Takeaway shares falling more than 8 percent to 81.7% on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam, lowering the value of its offer.

Just Eat shares rose 2.1 percent to 820 pence in volatile trading.

“This offer is a full offer, and on top of that we believe it provides Just Eat shareholders with tremendous upside,” Groen said in a statement.

“The all-share combination establishes the largest global platform in online food delivery outside China and allows shareholders of both Just Eat and Takeaway.com to benefit from significant long-term value creation.”