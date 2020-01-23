Takeaway.com says Just Eat deal could be probed by UK's CMA

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Online food ordering firm Takeaway.com NV said on Thursday Britain’s competition watchdog may investigate its all-share buyout offer for London-listed Just Eat Plc, possibly delaying the completion of the multi-billion dollar deal.

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) changed its position on the deal and now believes a probe may be warranted, Takeaway said, adding that the regulator would be looking into whether it would have re-entered the UK market.

“Takeaway.com confirms that it did not have the intention to re-enter the UK market absent the transaction with Just Eat,” the Dutch company said, adding it would respond to the CMA’s questions and that it was confident of getting a green light.

Earlier this month, Just Eat’s shareholders agreed to a deal over a rival offer from tech investment giant Prosus NV, potentially creating one of the world’s largest meal delivery companies after a drawn-out bidding war.

Just Eat and Prosus did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.