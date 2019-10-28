Deals
October 28, 2019 / 9:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Takeaway.com asks Delivery Hero to not vote on $6.29 billion Just Eat deal

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville.

(Reuters) - Online food delivery firm Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) on Monday asked shareholder Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) to withhold from voting on its 4.9 billion pound ($6.29 billion) acquisition of Just Eat (JE.L), citing a conflict of interest.

“Delivery Hero’s own market position as well as Prosus’ position as the largest shareholder in Delivery Hero in itself gives rise to a conflict of interest,” Takeaway.com said in a statement.

Internet conglomerate Prosus PRX.AS, which made an unsolicited $6.3 billion offer to buy Just Eat, is the largest shareholder in Delivery Hero with a 22.3% stake.

Before Prosus’s bid was announced, Delivery Hero began selling down its stake of 8 million shares, or 13%, in Takeaway, by 3 million shares.

Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

