Shares of food delivery giant Just Eat-Takeaway start trading

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville./File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Shares in Just Eat-Takeaway, the company forged by Dutch online service Takeaway’s $7.8 billion acquisition of British food deliverer Just Eat, commence trading on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Takeaway won the bidding for Just Eat with an all-share offer after battle with investment company Prosus (PRX.AS), which was offering cash.

Even as the shares have now been combined, the Dutch firm must now wait for a final approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) before it will be able to merge operations and brands.

The CMA’s first probe is due to end March 5.