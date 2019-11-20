Takeaway offer period for Just Eat begins after share rally

FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS), the online food ordering company that is competing with larger Dutch rival Prosus (PRX.AS) to buy Britain’s Just Eat (JE.L) on Wednesday declared the offer period for its all-share bid open.

The offer, which currently values Just Eat at 698 pence or 4.76 billion pounds ($6.14 billion), according to Reuters calculations, runs through Dec. 11, and will be declared unconditional by Jan. 31 if 75% of Just Eat shareholders tender their shares.

Prosus has made an unsolicited cash offer of 710 pence per share, or around 4.9 billion pounds. Just Eat shares closed at 754 pence on Tuesday, signaling that shareholders believe a higher bid is likely.

Just Eat’s boards have endorsed their agreed deal with Takeaway and say the Prosus offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

Takeaway shares have rallied 17% since Nov. 5, the day after it announced it would change the format of its offer, paving the way for an acceptance threshold of 75% or possibly lower.

(This story corrects value of Takeaway offer in paragraph 2.)