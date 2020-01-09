Takeaway shareholders approve Just Eat acquisition: company

FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch food ordering company Takeaway.com said on Thursday its shareholders had approved plans for the company’s proposed 5.9 billion pound ($7.7 billion) acquisition of British peer Just Eat PLC(JE.L).

In a statement, Takeaway said its plan for an all-share merger had been approved at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in Amsterdam.

Takeaway is vying with rival Prosus (PRX.AS) to buy Just Eat. Takeaway said on Dec. 19 that it has assurances from 46% of Just Eat shareholders that they will tender their shares to its all-share offer, currently worth 879 pence. Prosus bid 800 pence in cash per Just Eat share.

The tender period for both offers ends on Jan 10.

($1 = 0.7666 pounds)