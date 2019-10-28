Delivery Hero denies ill intent in sell-down of Takeaway stake

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - German online food ordering service Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) on Monday denied its ongoing sell-down of shares in Dutch rival Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) is related to a takeover battle for a third company, Britain’s Just Eat.

Delivery Hero is 22% owned by Prosus, which last week made a $6.3 billion cash bid to buy Just Eat. The British firm had already agreed to an all-share offer from rival Takeaway.com.

“We categorically refute all allegations made by certain parties regarding” our shares sale, Delivery Hero said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday investor Cat Rock alleged that Delivery Hero was selling Takeaway shares in order to keep them artificially suppressed and lower the attractiveness of Takeaway’s all-share offer for Just Eat (JE.L).