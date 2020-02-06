Business News
Juul raises $700 million in debt from investors: source

FILE PHOTO: Juul brand vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 26, 2019. Picture taken September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt from investors to fund its operations, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the e-cigarette maker battles growing regulatory scrutiny on vaping.

Last week, Altria Group Inc said it booked a $4 billion charge in the fourth quarter on its investment in Juul.

The company has recorded $8.6 billion in impairments as of 2019, since it took a 35% stake in Juul for $12.8 billion in December 2018.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported the news.

