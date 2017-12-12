FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
K+S settles environmental dispute with Gerstungen municipality
December 12, 2017 / 3:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

K+S settles environmental dispute with Gerstungen municipality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German potash miner K+S has settled a dispute with Gerstungen in Thuringia over the municipality’s drinking water, allowing K+S to continue producing potash in the region.

K+S has been trying to come to terms with communities and environmentalists, who are fighting its practice of injecting salty waste water - a byproduct of processing potassium ore into fertilizer products - into porous rock layers.

The company said it had secured a 30-year agreement with Gerstungen, which would cost it less than 10 million euros ($12 million) to support an action plan to improve the municipality’s drinking water provision.

K+S last month settled with German conservationists group Bund, which dropped a lawsuit.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

