K+S confirms in talks for $3.2 billion sale of Morton Salt business

FILE PHOTO: A headframe of salt producer K+S Group is pictured at a K+S potash mine near Unterbreizbach, near Bad-Hersfeld October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in K+S SDFGn.DE rose 19% percent on Monday after the German minerals company confirmed it was in advanced talks to sell its North and South American salt business to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings for $3.2 billion.

No agreements have been signed and there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, K+S said in a statement.

Bloomberg had previously reported the negotiations with Kissner, a producer and supplier of salt controlled by holding company Stone Canyon Industries.

K+S put its Americas salt business on the block in March as part of plans to sell its debt and focus on potash fertiliser products.

By 0809 GMT shares in K+S were trading up 19% at 7.25 euros.