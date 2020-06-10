K+S to strike sale deal for Americas salt business this year

(Reuters) - German minerals miner K+S (SDFGn.DE) aims to agree a sale of its salt business in the Americas by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Burkhard Lohr said on Wednesday.

The world’s largest salt producer had said in mid-March that it would sell the business, which accounts for more than one third of group sales, to reduce debt levels that had soared after its investment in a new potash mine in Canada.

K+S will only complete the sale and receive payment after 2021, but other measures it has been implementing to reduce debt should strengthen its balance sheet by more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by that time, Lohr said at the company’s annual general meeting.

The coronavirus crisis has not had a large impact on the company’s preparations for the transaction, he added.