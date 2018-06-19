K+S says stoppage at Bethune mine in Canada to hit second quarter earnings

BERLIN (Reuters) - A stoppage of nearly four days at K+S’s (SDFGn.DE) Bethune mine in Canada will weigh on its second-quarter earnings, the German potash miner’s chief operating officer said in a newspaper interview.

The stoppage follows on from intermittent strikes by workers at Canadian Pacific Railway which transports goods from the mine near Bethune, Saskatchewan, to port.

“This will burden our operating result in the second quarter,” Mark Roberts told German daily Handelsblatt.

K+S shares were seen down 4.1 percent in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz, while the blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI was indicated 1.2 percent lower.

Roberts did not give details on how much impact the stoppage would have and said K+S still stood by its guidance for a significant increase in full-year earnings and a rise in sales.

The company still expects the Bethune mine to make a positive contribution to its annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Roberts said production at the mine, which went into operation last year, is now ticking along well, but said the quality of the potash was still not quite as high as K+S would like.

“The chemical quality of our product is certainly so good that our customers accept it,” Roberts said. “But we still need to improve the physical properties. Our engineers are working on this and I am sure that we will soon solve this issue.”

He said K+S was not planning any additional investment to improve the quality.