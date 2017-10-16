FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 5:30 AM / in 5 days

South Korea police seek arrest warrant for Hanjin Group chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police are seeking an arrest warrant for Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Hanjin Group, the parent of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, on charges of breach of trust following their probe into construction work at his house, a police official said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives to testify at the second court hearing of his daughter Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, at the Seoul Western District court in Seoul January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

In July, police raided the headquarters of Korean Air Lines, South Korea’s top airline, as part of an investigation into allegations that company funds were used to pay for the renovation work at Cho’s home.

A Korean Air spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
