April 18, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by November: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) plans to inspect engines used in its entire Boeing 737 fleet by November, a company official said on Wednesday.

This comes on the heels of an engine failure at U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) that involved a fan blade separating from a Boeing 737 engine on Tuesday.

    Korean Air said about 20-30 percent of its Boeing 737s use the same type of fan blade as the one on the Southwest jet, and that Korean Air voluntarily plans to run checks on the fan blades on all its 737s by November.

    Reporting by Joyce Lee, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Himani Sarkar

