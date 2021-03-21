Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion: FT

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian Pacific offered to buy Kansas City Southern for $275 per share in a cash and stock offer, the report on.ft.com/3c7f0Z2 added.

The report said that Kansas City Southern’s board has approved the bid and the two companies have received the approval of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

The transaction is expected to be announced on Sunday, the newspaper said, said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.