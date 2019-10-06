Four killed, five wounded in shooting at Kansas bar

(Reuters) - Four people were killed and five wounded in Kansas early on Sunday when one or two suspects opened fire inside a Kansas City bar, and police were hunting for the shooters, local authorities said.

Authorities believe the suspects had been at Tequila KC Bar, a private club, earlier in the night and left before returning around 1:30 a.m. with at least one handgun and started shooting, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Thomas Tomasic told a news conference on Sunday.

“We do not have any specific suspect information yet,” Tomasic said. “We believe there were possibly two suspects that entered back into the bar and started shooting.”

The four people killed were all Hispanic men and ranged from their mid 20s to late 50s. The five people injured were hospitalized and are in stable condition, Tomasic said.

Police arrived at a scene of chaos when they were alerted to the incident, as the few dozen people who had been in the bar were running out and blood was spilled on the street, he said.

Authorities have not identified the victims, but local resident Juan Ramirez told the Kansas City Star on Sunday that his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed.