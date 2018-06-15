Kansas deputy killed, second officer wounded during prisoner transport

(Reuters) - A Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed and another was in critical condition after being shot on Friday during a scuffle with a prisoner they were taking from jail to court for a hearing in Kansas City, officials said.

The deputies were shot after a suspect overpowered at least one of them and perhaps took a weapon, said Major Kelli Bailiff of the Wyandotte Sheriff’s Department said during a press conference.

“It is very possible that with their own firearm they were both shot,” Bailiff said.

The deputy who was killed was male, and the deputy in critical condition is a female, Bailiff said. The suspect was also shot and was being treated at the same hospital, Bailiff said.

Bailiff said the incident occurred in a “caged” area outside of a courthouse, and that there was no danger to the community.

She said she was not sure whether the suspect was shot by one of the deputies or someone else who responded to the incident.

Witnesses were being interviewed, she said.

The names of the deputies and the suspect were not released by Friday afternoon.