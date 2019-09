FILE PHOTO: The company sign of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is seen outside its Beijing headquarters in China June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - NetEase Inc said on Thursday it agreed to sell its Chinese e-commerce business Kaola to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for $2 billion.

Alibaba intends to let Kaola continue to operate independently under its current brand, NetEase said in a statement.