Packaging company WestRock to buy smaller rival KapStone

(Reuters) - WestRock Co (WRK.N) agreed to buy smaller rival KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp (KS.N) for about $3.5 billion to expand in the western United States and boost margins in its North American corrugated packaging business.

KapStone shareholders can receive $35 per share in cash, or elect to get 0.4981 WestRock shares, representing a premium of 32 percent to KapStone’s Friday close.

KapStone’s shares were trading at $34.52 before the bell on Monday.

WestRock said the deal was valued at about $4.9 billion, including net debt of about $1.36 billion.

The equity value is based on 98.7 million diluted outstanding shares of KapStone as of Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculation.

The deal, which is set to close in the quarter ending Sept. 30, is expected to generate savings of about $200 million by the end of fiscal 2021, the companies said.

KapStone, which produces containerboard, unbleached kraft paper and corrugated products, will be integrated into WestRock’s corrugated packaging business.

WestRock will fund the deal through issuance of new debt under a fully committed financing package and expects to refinance KapStone’s debt.

Lazard and Wells Fargo were WestRock’s financial advisers while Rothschild & Co and Moelis & Co LLC advised KapStone.