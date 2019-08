FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks pass advertising billboards for Boohoo and for 'Pretty Little Things', a Boohoo brand, at Canary Wharf DLR station in central London, Britain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

(Reuters) - British online fashion firm Boohoo Group Plc (BOOH.L) said on Tuesday it had bought women’s fashion retailers Karen Millen and Coast from administrators for 18.2 million pounds ($22.14 million) in cash.

Boohoo said it had bought the online business and all associated intellectual property rights of the two brands after they went into administration, in line with the details of a bid announced earlier in the day.