(Reuters) - The British government has banned its departments responsible for national security from using software made by Russia's Kaspersky Labs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a letter sent to government officials. on.ft.com/2BuuWPU

FILE PHOTO - A view shows the software produced by Russia's Kaspersky Lab at the company's office in Moscow, Russia October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov