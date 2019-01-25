Business News
January 25, 2019 / 5:34 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Kaufhof plans 2,600 job cuts after weak Christmas sales

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German department store chain Kaufhof is to cut 2,600 full-time jobs in the wake of its merger with Karstadt, Signa Holding, one of the company’s owners, said in a statement on Friday.

Kaufhof is owned by Canada’s Hudson’s Bay Co and Austria’s Signa Holding.

The statement said the cuts were needed as part of a restructuring to cut costs following weak Christmas sales.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Kaufhof may have to cut costs after sales fell over the Christmas period.

German regulators approved a merger of Kaufhof with rival chain Karstadt in November, creating a group with 243 department stores in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, 32,000 employees and annual sales of 5.4 billion euros ($6.16 billion).

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below