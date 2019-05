Wheat fields during harvesting are seen in an aerial view as an AirAstana plane approaches Astana, Kazakhstan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has appointed J.P. Morgan and UBS as global coordinators for the planned initial public offering of its flag carrier Air Astana, a senior executive at the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.

The details of the offering are yet to be decided, Samruk-Kazyna managing director Almasadam Satkaliyev told a conference.