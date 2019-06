Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan's President and presidential candidate, listens after voting during presidential election in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has won 70.13% of the vote in Sunday’s presidential election, according to an exit poll carried out by local pollster Kogamdyk Pikir Institute.

Runner-up Amirzhan Kosanov has won 15.39% of the vote, the pollster said in the early hours of Monday.