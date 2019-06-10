Kazakh vote tarnished by violations of fundamental freedoms: OSCE

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s presidential election was tarnished by violations of fundamental freedoms such as a crackdown on public protests and voting irregularities, observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Monday.

“The election took place in a political environment dominated by the ruling party and that limited critical voices,” the observation mission said in a statement.

“At the same time, irregularities on election day and a disregard of formal procedures meant that an honest count could not be guaranteed,” it said.